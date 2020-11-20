Handcrafted holidays

1 of 6

’Tis the season for supporting the arts community at Featherstone’s annual Holiday Gift Show. On its lovely campus, all things creative will be stirring for us every day from now through Dec. 16, from noon to 4 pm daily, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day. Up to six people every half-hour will be able to browse through a plethora of fabulous creations by Island artists while practicing safe distancing.

A tradition for 18 years, this event is the perfect holiday shopping destination to discover something for everyone on your gift list — you included, of course. So far, there are 55 artists, with more to come, who have signed up to offer a variety of beautiful and affordable choices of handmade creations, including paintings, photography, pottery, crafts, jewelry, knitwear, holiday cards, mobiles, ceramics, glass, clothing, purses, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers: See? Something for everyone.

“Normally, it’s a fundraiser for Featherstone in that we change the regular show commission during the gallery season, with its 60-40 split with artists, to the Holiday Gift Show where it has always been a 50-50 split,” according to Featherstone executive director Ann Smith. “We’ve depended on the generosity of the artists to give us that additional 10 percent as a fundraiser. But in light of COVID-19 and so many of these artists really not having had the opportunity to sell this year, we have reverted back to the regular seasonal split, with 60 percent going to the artists. We think it’s our giveback to the Island, and hope that the Island community will respond in terms of supporting these great Island artists.”

During these trying times, Featherstone is giving us a feel-good opportunity to buy local and support local creators, all while supporting Featherstone as well. A win-win for everyone.

Featherstone Center for the Arts Holiday Gift Show, going on through Dec. 16, noon to 4 pm, every day, 30 Featherstone Lane, Oak Bluffs; visit featherstoneart.org/holidaygiftshow.html, or call 508-693-1850.