Oak Bluffs firefighter airlifted

An unidentified Oak Bluffs firefighter was seriously injured Saturday while preparing for the funeral procession of Allan (“Buddy”) deBettencourt Sr., Oak Bluffs Public Safety Director Erik Blake said.

“He was on top of the ladder truck,” Blake said. “He was trying to get down, and lost his footing.”

The firefighter struck a metal stanchion, and then the pavement, he said. He was airlifted off the Island shortly after. The Edgartown ladder truck and the Oak Bluffs ladder were rigging to form a flag arch for the procession to pass under.

The firefighter’s condition is not known.