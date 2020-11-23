Help the Council on Aging this year

To the Editor:

The Edgartown Firemen’s Association hopes that you and your family are healthy and safe during these stressful and uncertain times. We recognize the hardship this pandemic has brought to our friends and neighbors, and thought it would be best to serve our community by promoting an organization who has been overwhelmed with requests for assistance. This year we are asking you to redirect your support to The Anchors, Council on Aging, which offers programs, events and activities to support the needs of Edgartown seniors. The Council on Aging is best known for serving meals and providing groceries to those in need, and offers these services to all, regardless of town of residence or age. The Council on Aging has been serving three times the amount of food than they have in the past. They anticipate their other assistance programs will be hit just as hard this coming winter.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Edgartown Firemen’s Association had a successful and busy year. Last August we held our annual pancake breakfast and as usual we had a fabulous turn out. We need to thank our sponsors for help and generosity. Our second big event of the year was our Scholarship Golf Tournament, which is a great fundraiser and would not be a success without all the support from local businesses across the Island, including a big thank you to the Edgartown Golf Course. In the spring, we were able to present three, $ 5,000 scholarships to three Edgartown high school graduates. We wish them the best of luck. We continue to contribute to numerous organizations and events throughout the year, including the March for Heroes and The Hundred Club which support families of fallen heroes. This year a group of our members participated in a B-Fit challenge at the Boston Garden. A proud moment indeed.



While most of our events have been canceled, we will announce any events we are able to host as we learn to adapt to this new normal. Meanwhile, we invite you to visit us at our Fire Museum.

The Edgartown Firemen’s Association would again like to thank you all for your continued support, and hope that you consider The Council on Aging for your charitable contributions this year.

Trevor Scanlon, president

Joan Shemit, vice president

Sam Koohy, treasurer

Josh Baker, secretary

Edgartown Firemen’s Association