Carol S. deBettencourt

Carol S. (Merry) deBettencourt, 75, lifelong resident of Oak Bluffs, died peacefully on Sunday evening, Nov. 22, 2020, with her family at her side at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

She was predeceased by her husband, William N. (“Bink”) deBettencourt Jr. in January 2011. She is survived by her children, Nora Jardin, Louise Dahill, Will deBettencourt III, and Todd deBettencourt.

Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, in Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Chip Seadale.

Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to the Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539, or an animal rescue or charity of your choosing. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.