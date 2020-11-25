Art and rug sale canceled due to virus spike

An art and rug sale slated for Nov. 28-29 at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury has been canceled by order of the Health Agent Omar Johnson. Assistant Health Agent William Droheim confirmed the cancellation Wednesday morning.

The sale was to feature art from the A-Gallery and rugs from Loominous Rugs of Providence, RI.

“We just got notification that it would be canceled,” Loominous Rugs gallery manager Susan O’Gorman said Wednesday morning. She said she understood it was canceled by the board of health due to COVID-19.

Tanya Augoustinos, owner of A-Gallery, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“The health agent has the right to withdraw approval for events,” West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand said Wednesday morning.

Rand also said the board of health recently adopted tighter pandemic restrictions on contractors and job sites. She expects the selectmen to endorse the decision of the board of health on Wednesday Dec. 2 but pointed out it was a formality. The power to establish health restrictions rests with the board of health as opposed to the selectmen, she noted. A selectmen’s vote will be “more just to show support,” she said.

The job site restrictions are similar to ones already approved in Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.