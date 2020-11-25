Regina M (Cuddyer) Policastro

Regina Mary Cuddyer Policastro, 68, of Mission Hill and a summer resident of Chilmark, died after a brief illness on November 13.

She was a native of Jamaica Plain, attended Cathedral High School, Suffolk and Harvard universities and numerous clinical laboratory technology courses

She worked as a clinical laboratory supervisor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Southern Jamaica Plain Clinic for over 20 years and retired after 40 years in her field.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years: James C Policastro of Mission Hill, her children John Policastro of Jamaica Plain, James Policastro of Vineyard Haven, David Policastro of Somerville, and Mary Policastro of Philadelphia. She was predeceased by her parents William Henry Cuddyer and Mary Frances (McNulty) Cuddyer of Jamaica Plain. She is also survived by her brothers Thomas Cuddyer of Laguna Beach, California, Brian Cuddyer of San Marcos, California, and Paul Cuddyer of Rancho Santo Margarita, California, William Cuddyer of Jamaica Plain; and sister Nancy Cuddyer of Jamaica Plain. She leaves many loving, cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as many brothers and sisters in law.

She was a devoted mother and homemaker, dedicated to her children and their education. She was an avid reader; loved Martha’s Vineyard and fishing with her husband and children.

She spent many summers at the Poole camp in Menemsha and eventually her own home in Chilmark. In recent years she had begun to enjoy winters in Costa Rica.

A memorial service is planned for spring.