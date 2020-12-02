Martha’s Vineyard Investment Advisors hires Grant Joiner

Martha’s Vineyard Investment Advisors (MVIA) and Martha’s Vineyard Bank welcomes Grant Joiner, Senior Financial Advisor, to their team. A Certified Financial Planner,™ Joiner also holds his Series 7,9,10, and 66 Securities and Insurances licenses. He is an accredited Asset Management Specialist® and Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor®.

Starting in December, Joiner will provide financial and estate planning and investment advising services to individuals, families, and organizations. “Customer Service is the bedrock of my career,” said Joiner in a press release. “The key is helping with a client’s stated need, and at the same time understanding the client’s unstated need and asking, ‘How else can we help you?’”

Most recently, Joiner was a manager and advisor for a National Financial Services Company. He is a graduate of Arizona State University and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. “This is a homecoming for me,” Joiner said in the release. “My family moved from the D.C. area to the Vineyard when I was 4 years old. Now, many years later, my wife and I are delighted to be returning to Martha’s Vineyard now to raise our family.”

Joiner is joined on Martha’s Vineyard by his wife Chelsea, his 5-year-old daughter, and a son who is 10 months old.