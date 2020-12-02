Second Hand Store closes

To the Editor:

It has been a tumultuous 2020. Lockdowns, school closures, health concerns, and loss of employment have had a severe impact on businesses within our community, and the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club Second Hand Store is no exception. Over the past eight months we have shifted resources away from the Second Hand Store in order to focus on our mission of providing quality programs and services to Island youth. In a pandemic environment, this included virtual program activities, a seven-week in-person summer camp, remote learning pods during hybrid school schedules, and an afterschool program within COVID guidelines. All of this is being done at no cost to families — we made all our programming free from March 2020 until June 2021 to help Island families cope with the economic uncertainty during this health crisis. The need for our services continues to grow, and annual donations cover all our program costs as we operate at breakeven each year.

The board of directors and management have been discussing the best way for our retail operation to move forward. Sadly, last weekend we closed up shop on the North Summer Street location in Edgartown. In the coming months, our SHS committee will be planning a new retail model to launch in the future. In the meantime, we’ll be selling Second Hand Store jewelry, clothing, and other items through various online venues, and continuing to provide clothing, food, and childcare services to our member families.

The Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club would like to thank our generous donors, patrons, Geno Courtney, volunteers, and dedicated staff who have supported the Second Hand Store over the years. The Second Hand Store will be back, and we look forward to seeing you again.

Chris Roberts, interim executive director

Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club