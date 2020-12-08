Edgartown moves tax hearing to Dec. 10

Edgartown selectmen voted to move their fiscal year 2021 public tax rate hearing to Thursday, Dec. 10, at 9 am.

The hearing allows taxpayers to present oral or written information on their views. Each year selectmen must decide whether to set a different tax rate for residential, commercial, and open space or to keep the tax rate the same for all classes.

In an email, town administrator James Hagerty wrote the tax hearing was moved due to significant turnover in the assessor department in the last three months that the town is working through. He added that the town also lowered its estimated local receipts – revenues generated through non property taxes such as vehicle excise, hotel and motel, and boat taxes – based on the pandemic and needed to contact the town’s Department of Revenue field representative.