Aubrey added to bank board; Mone elected corporator

Stever Aubrey was elected to Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s board of trustees at the bank’s annual meeting of corporators Nov. 18, according to a press release.

Aubrey, who was elected as a corporator in 2016, brings his skill and expertise as a leader and entrepreneur in advertising and healthcare technology to Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s board, according to the release.

Aubrey was in the advertising business for the greater part of his career, serving as a senior executive for two of Boston’s largest agencies, Arnold Advertising and Hill Holiday Advertising, the release states. He went on to become the president and COO of an international medical education company called Pri-Med. After that company was successfully sold to Bain Capital in 2004, Aubrey created Dovetail Health, a company working with healthcare providers to address the needs of high-risk patients. That company was eventually sold to United Healthcare.

Upon moving to the Island in 2015, Aubrey immediately immersed his energies in organizations where he could apply his interests and professional talents to make a difference, the release states. He became chairman of the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, and led that organization through a transformation, creating a new brand and moving to a new campus.

Aubrey remains involved with the museum as a board member. He also serves on the board of the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation and is a board advisor to FUEL (Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning), the organization continuing the legacy of the Shenandoah on Martha’s Vineyard.

Aubrey grew up in Connecticut, holds a bachelor of arts degree in history from Denison University, and attended the St. George’s School in Rhode Island. Aubrey and his wife, Elsie, are full-time residents of Martha’s Vineyard.

“Mr. Aubrey’s depth of experience and expertise will make his contribution additive to the success and impact of the bank,” bank president James Anthony said in the release. “We are very pleased he has agreed to serve our bank and our community.”

At the same meeting, Robert (“Bob”) Mone was elected and welcomed as a corporator of the bank.

Mone brings his skill and expertise as a leader and entrepreneur in insurance and the fish brokerage business to Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s group of corporators, according to a press release.

Mone is the owner and operator of Mone Insurance, which he founded in 1996. Located at the Tisbury Wharf on Vineyard Haven Harbor, Mone Insurance is located at the same waterfront vicinity where he had spent 20-plus years as a fish broker.

Mone holds a bachelor of science degree in finance and insurance from Northeastern University. His favorite pastimes are playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren. He and his wife, Gayle, are full-time residents of Martha’s Vineyard.

“Mr. Mone’s extensive background and knowledge will certainly make a positive contribution to the success of the bank as we navigate forward,” Anthony said. “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Mone and are grateful that he has agreed to be a part of our Martha’s Vineyard Bank community.”