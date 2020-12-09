Health leaders hold COVID forum for workers

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health are holding a community forum for domestic workers on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 pm.

At the forum, Island health and safety leaders will discuss critical COVID-19 issues affecting all Islanders. The press release about the forum can be found in both English and Portuguese.

“The purpose of this meeting is to exchange information and develop strategies to address this pandemic. Your questions and input are very valuable,” the press release reads. “With your help, Martha’s Vineyard’s Brazilian community can have access to the most current COVID-19 guidance that will keep all of us safe. Everyone is at risk of contracting and spreading this virus. We must all do our part.”

The meeting will take place via Zoom, and can be joined here: bit.ly/MVCOVIDmeet or by Meeting ID: 892 9001 8886 and passcode: 155581.