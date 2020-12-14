It was a very merry weekend

1 of 14

The holidays are going to be different this year, but there was still some merriment across the Island over the weekend.

Christmas in Edgartown was held, starting with the traditional lighting of Edgartown Light on Friday evening. On Saturday, there was a stuff-a-bus event, horse drawn carriage rides leaving every half hour from the Harbor View Hotel, and a dog show.

“All things considered it was a really great weekend,” Erin Ready, executive director of the Edgartown Board of Trade, said. “We were fighting the weather as we do often. Friday the town was busy. People came out to safely enjoy the lighting of the lighthouse.”

Ready said despite the rain on Saturday, 30 dogs were entered into the first of what’s to become an annual holiday dog show.

“These were events to get people onto Main Street and remind them to shop local for the holiday season,” Ready said. “We missed the parade and the live Teddy bear trot, but people got creative to keep the cheer here.”

Next year will be Edgartown’s 40th anniversary of Christmas in Edgartown and Ready is looking forward to a pandemic and, hopefully, rain-free event. A light dusting of snow would be welcome, she added.

“We’re really looking forward to making a bang and making up for what we missed out on this year,” she said.

Santa’s sleigh was a fire truck

Meanwhile, on Sunday Santa Claus greeted folks in Vineyard Haven from the back of the Legion Pumper. Santa perched himself on Main Street and was accompanied by Tisbury Business Association president Sarah York and her daughter, sixth grader Lilah York. As Santa waved to folks on the sidewalk and folks passing in cars, the Yorks passed out gift bags to motorists.

Those bags, York said, which include a number of coupons to local businesses, were for the parents (save the candy canes). She described the coupons inside as “incentive” for the parents to return and shop “at their own pace.”

With temperatures crossing 60 degrees Sunday, many people came to Main Street. Business like Rainy Day and the Green Room had queues outside, York noted. Overall, York said she was pleased with how the day went.

“It was phenomenal,” she said. “I think we had a great turnout.

With the assistance of her daughter, and Tisbury Business Association vice president Elaine Barse, 250 gift bags were handed out via extension tongs into car windows.

“We ran out in 40 minutes,” York said.

Because of the pandemic, Santa has had to keep his distance from kids this season. York said Santa stood atop the Legion Pumper and this let kids sit or stand below and get photos at a safe distance.

George Brennan contributed to this report.