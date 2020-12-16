B-I-N-G-O at the Chilmark library

Did you know December is BINGO’s birthday month? The Chilmark library celebrates with its first monthly Zoom Vineyard BINGO night on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 7 pm. Players can win a gift certificate to Bunch of Grapes bookstore, and if they land on a Vineyard author square they receive a prize. The library provides the original Vineyard BINGO board and players provide the chips, coins, or pebbles. This event is good for the whole family and perfect for long winter nights.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the BINGO board and the Zoom invite. The event is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.