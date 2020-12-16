Calling all foodies

Now is the time to get in the kitchen and get creative with M.V. Sea Salt. The company is looking for the best salty recipe out there, using any of their Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt blends.

The contest will include two categories: Salty Savory and Salty Sweet. Savory dishes may include — but are not limited to — breads, soups, salads, main dishes, side dishes, and more. Sweet dishes can be cookies, cakes, pies, and other delicious goodies. Let your imagination run wild, a press release from M.V. Sea Salt says, as you create your recipe.

A panel of local culinary judges will select the top two recipes in each category, and will cook and bake them. Recipes will be judged on taste and creativity in using the sea salt. One winner will be chosen in each category, and will win a grand prize. Grand prize in the savory category is $50, and a 40-percent-off coupon for mvseasalt.com. Grand prize in the sweet category is $75, and a 50-percent-off coupon for mvseasalt.com.

To enter, send your full name, email, and phone number, alongside your recipe and a photo of the finished product and the M.V. Sea Salt blend you used, to info@mvseasalt.com (salt must be in the photo). Photos and recipes submitted grant permission to Martha’s Vineyard Sea Salt to use in social media and any marketing materials in perpetuity, according to the release.

The entry period has been extended to Dec. 31. By entering, the rules to the contest state, each entrant warrants and represents that the submission is the entrant’s own creation and that the submission will not infringe on rights of any third parties. For more information, email info@mvseasalt.com or call 508-560-3315.