Coming up at the West Tisbury library

Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom on Friday, Dec. 18. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead Balance Class through Zoom. Classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 2 pm, join the library for “Broadway Dance Through the Ages,” an online dance class with Hallie Brevetti. This is a beginner dance class that includes a short warm-up, a brief history of the musical of the day, and a fun piece of choreography in the style of the show. Available to all body abilities. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz continues her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 am. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a virtual winter-themed storytime to welcome the holiday season on Monday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 am. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed for children ages 2 to 5. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation. At 5 pm, join the library for a virtual reception celebrating the library’s December art exhibit, “Through a Lens III.” This is a community photography exhibit featuring the work of 31 local photographers of all ages, both amateur and professional. View this exhibit at wtlibraryvirtualgallery.org/featuredartist-throughalenslll. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 1 pm, writer Moira Silva will lead a Covid Monologues MV Writing Workshop on Zoom. Silva will help you dive into sharing your truth and express it in a way that is both satisfying and engaging. This workshop is limited to 12 participants. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 3:30 pm, the library will host an “Among Us” gaming get-together on Zoom for teens ages 12 and up. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. From 11 am to 12:30 pm, the library will offer Senior Tech Help on the porch. Bring your device and any login information you may need. Appointments are required. Contact 774-447-4419, or rrooney@clamsnet.org to schedule an appointment. Mask wearing is mandatory. From 1 to 3 pm, public computers will be available for use on the library porch. Printing and scanning will be available. Computers will be sanitized between uses. Book a 15-minute time slot by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Note the library’s holiday closure schedule: Thursday, Dec. 24, library closing at 1 pm. Friday, Dec. 25, library closed, and Friday, Jan. 1, library closed.