Court report: Dec. 3 – 7, 2020

Dec. 3, 2020

Walkiria Correa, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/4/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Dailson Pereira Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/4/94, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed by order of the court, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Katiany DaSilva Lucio, Edgartown; DOB 10/24/89, larceny from a building: continued to pretrial conference.

Sandra Machado, Tisbury; DOB 12/30/82, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; failure to yield at intersection: not responsible.

Luis M. Perdomo, Edgartown; DOB 7/15/88, larceny by check over $1,200; two additional charges of larceny by check over $1200: continued to pretrial conference.

Juliano Rocha, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/13/90, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; failure to yield at intersection: not responsible.

Dec. 7, 2020

Walesca M. Cirqueira, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/26/90, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Luciano Coimbra, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/28/73, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Melissa C. Martin, Edgartown; DOB 1/9/70, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial conference.

Melissa C. Martin, Edgartown; DOB 1/9/70, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Melissa C. Martin, Edgartown; DOB 1/9/70, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, larceny from a building: continued to pretrial conference.

Sean C. McGrath, Woburn; DOB 5/10/70, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible.

Daniel T. Summers, Edgartown; DOB 12/20/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; number plate missing: not responsible.