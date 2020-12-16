Holiday food distribution this weekend

1 of 2

The Vineyard Committee on Hunger distributes free holiday food with its Family to Family holiday meal program on Friday, Dec. 18, at 2 pm at the Agricultural Hall, 35 Panhandle Road, West Tisbury. This includes turkey and all the trimmings you need for a delicious meal.

The Food Baskets M.V. program will have free food available for pick up at the Good Shepherd Parish Center, 55 School St., in Oak Bluffs on Saturday, Dec. 19, beginning at 10:30 am. Drive up and volunteers will place the food in your trunk.

For more information on Food Baskets M.V., call 508-693-0342; for information about the Family to Family program, email info@hungercommittee.org.