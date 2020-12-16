Large holiday wreath installed at Polly Hill Arboretum

1 of 2

The Polly Hill Arboretum invites the public to visit the large, festive wreath adorning the side of the Far Barn, created by hand from evergreen branches, cones, seed heads, and berries grown on the Arboretum grounds. Those driving past on State Road in West Tisbury in the evening may notice a large ring of white lights shining across the field toward the road.

Built and decorated by PHA staff Ian Jochems and Oliver Osnoss, the giant wreath was hung with assistance from PHA caretaker Tucker Hubbell, his daughter Kate Hubbell, and her partner Dan Reiff. A press release from Polly Hill says that a post with a cell phone notch has been installed several yards from the wreath to aid in the taking of selfies, for those who might be interested.

The wreath lights will turn on at 3:30 pm each day. Note that the Arboretum grounds close at dusk. The staff and board of Polly Hill Arboretum wish peace to all in the community this season.