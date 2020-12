Gladys E. (Combra) Welch, 90, died on Saturday morning, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home in Vineyard Haven.

She was predeceased by her husband, Neil Ames Welch, and her son Neil Ames Welch Jr. (a.k.a. “Apple”). She is survived by her daughter, Diane Welch, and son Darren Welch.

Her funeral service will be held at a later date when it can be safely held.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.