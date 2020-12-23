Chilmark: Island’s great ponds

The Solstice has passed so our days are getting brighter by about four more minutes of light each day. Last week’s snow made it more festive and peaceful. I’ve been enjoying holiday lights and trees lit in windows in my Island travels. I want to wish everyone Happy Holidays. As my younger son says, “We’ll be celebrating the holidays in July.” By now everyone who has a phone in your household may have gotten the official state message to stay home for the holidays.

I enjoyed my annual chat with Pam Glavin, who has set up Carl’s wishing tree for the seventh year at Carl Widdis’ gravesite in the Aquinnah cemetery. It is up through April and all are welcome to put a decoration on the tree, and in the spirit of Carl, make a wish or promise to do a good deed for someone else, and follow through.

The Grey Barn Farmstand is open until 2 pm on Thursday, Dec. 24, and then closed through Jan. 1. They will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2, in the barn while work on the existing farmstand and parking area takes place. Winter farmstand hours are Friday through Monday, 8 am to 5 pm through March. You can still sign up for their 12-week winter bread program, and their winter cheese board will be back soon. See thegreybarnandfarm.com.

North Tabor Farmstand added self-checkout using an iPad, so you’ll never have to worry about prices and adding up your goods again. The chickens have been processed and are ready for purchase.

Chilmark Tavern Christmas dinners sold out and their last night was December 20. Takeout and gift certificates are available from Menemsha Fish Market. Check their daily specials.

Ollie Becker, Director of MVFF Productions, is working on a documentary about the Island’s great ponds and is looking for “videos, photos, or stories from time spent on the ponds.” They’ve created cards using film stills (app.arts-people.com/index.php?retail=tmvff), with all proceeds supporting the great ponds film, or feel free to donate.

Peaked Hill Studios offers a special 10 am online Kaiut Yoga class on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, all other classes continue as scheduled. See PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark library is closed on Christmas and New Years day, and open until 1 pm on December 24 and 31 (no curbside pickup on those days). For library information, see chilmarklibrary.org.

Shop at Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff’s pottery shop on Thursday to Sunday from 10 am – 4 pm through December (closed Christmas), or by appointment. See islandfolkpottery.com. Heather’s sister Ingrid Goff-Maidoff’s Tending Joy Artisan Shop: Books, Cards and Gifts, 697 State Rd., West Tisbury, is open Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm, or by appointment.

The Chilmark Community Church’s holiday offerings on Zoom can be found at chilmarkchurch.org/service/index.php/2020/12/christmasadvent-special-services.

Red’s Best closing means Chilmark is looking for a new steward for the former Menemsha Fish House building, which is through a public bidding process with a public hearing for applicants on Jan. 11. Meanwhile The Fisherman’s Preservation Trust has expressed interest in leasing the property to create the Martha’s Vineyard Community Seafood Project.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them, and anything Covid or town related, at chilmarkma.gov.

If you’re on Facebook, check “It’s a Chilmark Thing” for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

