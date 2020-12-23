Chilmark library offers writing workshop

Are you working on a picture book, middle-grade or young adult story, or nonfiction for young people? Or have you always wanted to? Join the Chilmark library’s monthly virtual group, Writing for Young People, and share your work, critique, and discuss favorite books in today’s and yesterday’s marketplace.

The group meets on Zoom for the first time on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 6 pm. All levels are welcome. The workshop is facilitated by the library’s program coordinator, Tracy Thorpe, who holds an M.F.A. in creative writing for young people from Lesley University.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite. Free. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library. Call 508-645-3360 for more information.