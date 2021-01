Join Island authors David Duarte and Ginger Martin-Duarte as they discuss their book, “Martha’s Vineyard Burning.” It is a coming-of-age memoir about the pitfalls and obstacles that David overcame while living 79 years on the Island. The authors will be on Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 6 to 7 pm. For the link, email the Vineyard Haven library at amcdonough@clamsnet.org.