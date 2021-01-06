Poet’s Corner

Quarantine November

By Beth Parker

Tension headache,

nervous gut, plus scratchy throat

brought on by furnace heat and

nighttime mouth-breathing

all adds up to feeling crappy enough

to suspect the dread contagion,

which fear only tightens the vise-grip

on shoulders and neck.

Do I feel hot to you?

The thermometer says 107°.

That can’t be right.

But I am warm.

Possibly that just means

I’m alive. May as well seize the day,

says the dog, look here, this clump of grass

has recently been visited by another dog.

Life is a glorious pile of rot.

Let’s roll in it.

Beth Parker is a painter, landscaper, and occasional poet, when there’s time in between paintings. She lives in Chilmark.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.