Court Report: Jan. 4 – 8, 2021

Jan. 4, 2021

Jacob S. Bassett, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/7/74, assault and battery on a family/household member, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Juanita S. Suarez-Espino, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/11/68, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Kenneth E. Handy, Edgartown; DOB 12/31/92, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Tanya A. Larsen, West Tisbury; DOB 1/14/82, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 7, 2021

Jason B. Archambault, Hyannis, DOB 6/3/78, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $200 court cost, use of electronic device while operating motor vehicle, first offense: not responsible.

Christopher J. Camacho, Taunton; DOB 1/30/93, assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Eduardo Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 9/25/2001, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Eduardo Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 9/25/2001, possession of class B drug (cocaine): continued to pretrial conference.

Luciana P. Docarmo, Edgartown; DOB 12/13/79, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; use of electronic device while operating motor vehicle, first offense: not responsible.

Joao M. Greis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/6/96, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; use of electronic device while operating motor vehicle: not responsible.

Ligia Manzolin, Edgartown; DOB 10/10/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jan. 8, 2021

Jonathon R. Jean, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/29/72, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Cledinaldo P. Prata, Edgartown; DOB 9/29/77, assault and battery, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a second charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 11, 2021

Valci T. Carvelho, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/4/61, operation of motor vehicle with unlicensed/suspended permit: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.