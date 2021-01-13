Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 4 – 8, 2021

Chilmark

Jan 5, Thomas B. Bracken and Judith N. Bracken sold 10 Sams Way to Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Hackett McLeod Nominee Trust, for $3,000,000.

Jan. 7, Michael M. Goetz, trustee of Michael Goetz Revocable Trust, and Nancy Deville, trustee of Nancy Deville Trust, sold 252 Middle Rd. to Robert Ameen and Ana Suarez-Ameen for $1,047,500.

Edgartown

Jan. 5, Pamela Kohlberg, trustee of Jobs Neck Trust, and Jennifer Magone, trustee of Auction Realty Trust, sold 6 Swan Neck Rd. to Sean E. Murphy, trustee of 6 Swan Neck Realty Trust, for $1,100,000.

Jan. 6, Wayne E. West, trustee of West Acres Trust, sold 32 West St. to 32 West LLC for $1,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 7, Edward Miano sold a lot on Springfield Avenue to Zero Springfield LLC for $228,000.

Jan. 8, James A. Jenkins and Leslie A. Jenkins sold 5 Puritan Dr. to Kevin Kuppens and Lauren Kuppens for $450,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 7, Alexis Holden Garcia sold 20 Hinckley Cir. to Project Nest LLC for $907,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 7, Cuttyhunk Avenue LLC sold 47 Willow Tree Hollow to Barry L. Goldstein and Sandra E. Goldstein, trustees of Goldstein Family Trust, for $980,000.