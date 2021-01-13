The Chilmark library offers a Tea Talk and Tasting with Max Falkowitz, tea consultant and food writer, on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 4 pm. According to a press release from the library, tea is the world’s most popular drink, and in the west, still the most misunderstood. As crucial to history as the spice trade and Industrial Revolution, tea has fundamentally shaped the world we live in today, through war, imperial conquest, and one of the earliest cases of corporate espionage.

This virtual tea session will demystify the history, culture, and practice of tea to help attendees discover their new favorite beverage, according to the release. “We’ll dig into what exactly tea is and how it’s grown and processed, the regional styles and cultivars at various origins, the science (and stubborn myths) of making it, and the centuries-old secrets to brewing a pot as pleasurable as a glass of fine wine,” the release says.

Falkowitz is a food writer and tea obsessive who has written for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, and other publications. His work on tea culture has received a James Beard Award for beverage writing, and he continues to travel the world’s great tea regions in search of his next cup, the release states. Falkowitz is the co-author of “The Dumpling Galaxy Cookbook” with Helen You, and in addition to his writing, is a consultant in the tea world for renowned brands.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for information on ordering an optional tea sampler from In Pursuit of Tea to taste along with the talk, or to sign up and get the Zoom invite. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.