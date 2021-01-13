West Tisbury and Edgartown libraries earn Star ratings

1 of 2

The West Tisbury library received a five-star rating and the Edgartown library received three stars in a national ranking of Library Journal’s annual review of public libraries, according to a press release from the West Tisbury library.

A total of 5,608 U.S. libraries were rated nationwide, 262 qualified as star libraries, and 10 Massschusetts libraries earned star ratings this year, the release states.

Library Journal ranks the best-performing libraries within budget categories, based on a review of library data reported to the government including visits, checkouts, program attendance, e-material circulation, public computer use and wi-fi sessions per capita. For more information, visit libraryjournal.com.