Eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday

There were eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday — three from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, two from TestMV, and three from other healthcare providers.

The hospital has conducted 11,266 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 484 have tested positive, 10,629 negative, and 153 are pending results.

There are currently two patients hospitalized with COVID-19. One patient has been admitted to the hospital since Jan. 6, the other was admitted on Tuesday. Both admitted patients were reported in “fair condition” on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the hospital sent a patient in “serious condition” off-Island by MedFlight. There have been four total COVID-19-related transfers since the pandemic began.

TestMV has conducted 30,019 tests since June. Of those, 201 have tested positive, 28,787 negative, and 1,031 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah reported its first positive case from its own testing Friday. In total, the town has conducted 388 tests, of which one has come back positive, 375 negative, and 12 pending results.

Of the total 688 confirmed cases since March, 346 are female and 342 are male. Of those, 117 are younger than 20, 122 are in their 20s, 173 are in their 30s, 100 are in their 40s, 93 are in their 50s, 52 are in their 60s, and 28 are older than 70.

There were no new probable cases Thursday, totaling 45 probable cases that have been reported since March — 23 females and 22 males.

Individuals may be tested more than once to confirm illness or to be released from isolation. This can result in a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

Of those, 26 received positive antibody tests, and 19 have been symptomatically diagnosed. There are eight in their 60s, 11 in their 20s, six in their 50s, eight in their 40s, four younger than 20, three older than 70, and five in their 30s.

Test positivity rates are also on the rise on the Island. In the past two weeks, the positivity rate went from 4.1 percent to 9.2 percent.

On Wednesday, the state reported 5,278 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a 7.11 percent seven-day positivity rate, and an estimated 90,467 active cases statewide. There were 86 new deaths, for a total of 13,082 COVID-19 deaths since March.