If the shark was your favorite part of “Jaws,” join Kristen Kibblehouse from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to talk about all things shark. On Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 3 to 4 pm, this event will cover participant questions about research, careers, or general information about these beautiful creatures. Email sevans@clamsnet.org or amcdonough@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link.