Mariner from Katama tests positive

A crew member from the Steamship Authority ferry Katama has tested positive for COVID-19. The SSA has opted not to identify the individual out of respect for medical privacy.

“Due to their typical work duties, the employee was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours,” a release states. “The employee last worked on the vessel on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, on all four of the vessel’s scheduled round trips. The employee subsequently felt ill and received a test for COVID-19; after receiving the positive test result, the employee immediately notified the Authority.”

The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare are facilitating tests for any SSA employees who came into close contact with the mariner who tested positive.

“Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after a negative test result is received or are cleared to work by a medical professional,” a release states.

The SSA doesn’t expect service disruption as a result of the positive case.