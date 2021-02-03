Matt Smith joins MVYRadio as new host of Local Music Cafe

MVYRadio recently announced in a press release that Matt Smith will join the station as the new host for their long-running program, the Local Music Café. The Local Music Café airs every Tuesday at 9 pm and repeats on Sunday at 8 pm. Shows are archived at MVYRadio.org/archives.

As the managing director of Club Passim in Cambridge, Smith has booked thousands of musical acts to perform at the world-famous venue, the press release states. He has been on panels, juries, and committees at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Folk Alliance International, and the Northeast Regional Folk Alliance. Smith has also served two terms on the board of directors of Folk Alliance International and is a former president of that board. He currently teaches Venue Management at Berklee Online.

The Local Music Café has run on MVYRadio for decades, and longtime host Alison Hammond stepped down at the end of January after hosting more than 1,000 hour-long episodes. Initially featuring artists from Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod, the show expanded its range to include New England artists.

“When Alison announced the end of her run, we brainstormed some ideas trying to think of the perfect person who could bring an ear for up-and-coming talent and a passion for sharing musical discoveries,” said PJ Finn, executive director/program director for MVYRadio, in the release. “With those parameters in mind, all signs quickly pointed to Matt Smith.”

“I’m honored to be bringing local music from throughout New England to MVYRADIO’s airwaves,” Smith said in the release. “I respect and appreciate the work that Alison’s done and am thrilled to take the reins of this program. There are so many artists I love, whose songs I can’t wait to share with MVYRadio’s audience.