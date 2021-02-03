Tisbury: Winter distractions

Heard on Main Street: Burn the candles, use the nice sheets, wear the fancy lingerie. Don’t save it for a special occasion. Today is special.

Honor Black History this month. On Saturday, Feb 6, from 10 am to noon, enjoy a free two-hour historical perspective on Music, Art, and the Black Family. Event is presented by the Oak Bluffs library, League of Women Voters, NAACP of M.V., ASALH of M.V., and M.V. Museum. Register online at bit.ly/2MsP7c0.

It took me forever, but I finally signed up for the COVID vaccination, thanks to the M.V. Hospital personnel. It was so simple but took so long to get the information. Someone finally told me that first you need to set up a Mass. General Brigham Patient Gateway account.

I am not liking this frigid weather. This was the first time I’ve ever been aware of the weather folks telling New Englanders how to keep their pipes from freezing. Of course, the good news is that perhaps the ice on lakes and ponds will be thick enough for safe skating.

And the gas company scared me as well. First they emailed that there was a shortage of propane gas and then delivered a partial amount just after I had been smelling the scent that tells you the gas is low. Then the weather forecasts called for a long period of much colder weather.

Fortunately, the tanks were filled this week. Now I don’t have to worry about what I would do for heat when the gas ran out. We used to have a wood stove but no more. I wonder what causes a shortage of propane gas?

We are all happily wearing masks outdoors. It seemed just that little bit warmer and more pleasant to have a mask on, especially in high winds. Constantly amazing that more of our trees and stuff don’t blow away. But have you noticed those leaf piles just seem to flourish? I wonder if they expand when it is very cold.

Someone told me that one reason it is easier to breathe with the mask in cold weather is because the air is so dry outside. Never thought anyone would say the air is dry on this Island.

Poet and fiction author Micheal West will lead a four-part series titled “Writing a Sonnet” on Saturdays in April at 2 pm. You can learn about sonnets and how to write one. West is a published author who also teaches creative writing. Register at bit.ly/39C2eAF.

Have you noticed how many people have found more and more delightful cartoons and stories to distract you? My nephew sent a delightful piece saying that everyone should have an elephant and showing delightful short videos with young ones having a wonderful time, in and out of the water. Unfortunately, I am not good at figuring out how to copy such videos to share, so I can’t do it safely.

Happily the stories and such are easily copied and sent. I always enjoy the stories from a child’s point of view and photos showing business signs that are making a happy pun while advertising. Someone even shared some delightful cartoons from the past.

Then there are the lists or photos of things we are sometimes surprised to remember. One showed a picture of an ice cream cup that came with a lid and a flat wooden spoon. Then the comment that someone remembered what the wooden spoon tasted like. I quickly agreed. And then I remembered why.

When I was very young, I had a metal doll house. It was set up in a back room in our cellar, warm and clean but not a pleasant place to play alone. I had a teenaged sister whose boyfriend worked at the local drug store. In those days, a drug store always had a soda fountain where you could get sandwiches and ice cream.

The boy would bring me an ice cream cup with a spoon so I wouldn’t interrupt his time visiting with my sister. I rather liked him — and had had enough ice cream cups. So I carefully stored them inside my unused metal doll house in the basement. My mother wasn’t much pleased when she discovered that. But I certainly do remember the taste of the wooden spoon.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Wednesday to James O’Donnell and Jainaba Burton-Sundman.

Heard on Main Street: It’s never too late to have a happy childhood. But the second one is up to you and no one else.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.