This Saturday, learn how to make paper from the Vineyard’s abundant seaweed supply at Papermaking with May Babcock: History and Science of Papermaking. The Chilmark library invites you to this hour-long virtual event where participants can learn more about May Babcock’s artwork and the techniques and history of turning plants into paper. Attendees may receive a special gift at the end of the class. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite.