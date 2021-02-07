SSA issues travel advisory; cancels some ferries

The following trips on SUNDAY 02/07/2021 have been canceled due to trip consolidation.

M/V SANKATY 6:30AM Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

M/V SANKATY 7:30AM Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority has issued a travel advisory for Sunday. “The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard and a Winter Storm Watch for Nantucket on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Along with heavy, wet snow, winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph. Travel to and from the terminals may be treacherous on Sunday, and cancellations are possible on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please plan accordingly.”