Three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of State Road, Panhandle Road, and Scotsman’s Bridge Lane in West Tisbury at around 11:30 am Monday.

There were two cars and a white pickup truck involved. Airbags were deployed in all three vehicles. It is unclear if any of the people involved were injured.

State Road is down to one lane, Scotsman’s Bridge is closed on the State Road end, and Panhandle is open.