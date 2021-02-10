Aquinnah: Black History Month

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone. If you are still in love with your partner after a year of pandemic quarantining, you will probably be together forever. If you have been alone this past year, while you may be desperate for a hug (or other touch), you have probably been the envy of some of your married friends — no one scrutinizing your every move, absolute control over the TV, no annoying chewing, the list is endless really. There are certainly benefits to both, and being with someone is no guarantee that you won’t be lonely at times. Alone or partnered, I hope everyone gets some love and cheer on Sunday.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Joan LeLacheur is holding a sale of her ocean jewelry on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 11 am to 5 pm at 42 Old South Road in Aquinnah. Text Joanie or email her to arrange a time to come, 508-939-1691 or joanlela57@gmail.com.

Attention Aquinnah community members, there are many service positions that need filling. If you would like to serve your town, consider running in the next election. The annual town election is on May 13, nomination papers are available now from the town clerk for the following positions: select board, Planning Board, Board of Health, Landbank Commission, Constable, Library Trustee and School Committee. These are all three-year appointments. The last day to submit nomination papers to the board of registrars for certification is March 25 by 5 pm. The last day to file nomination papers with the town clerk is April 8 by 5 pm. The last day to register to vote for the annual town meeting and annual town election is Wednesday, April 21.

Pathways has many ways to stay creative and connected through the winter. This Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 pm, they will host a webinar with Lisanna Wallance on Natural Witchcraft: Plant Medicine and Food Based Healing specifically, natural stress relief and sleep magic. The registration link is available at PathwaysMV.org. Pathways is holding their writers night every Tuesday at 7 pm. They can be contacted at 508-645-9098 or via their website at pathwaysartsmv.com.

There are two upcoming hearings in Massachusetts on ropeless fishing gear, which will help protect marine wildlife, especially right whales. Go to bit.ly/3rz4Jdk for information and to register. The hearings will be held virtually, on Feb. 16 and 17 at 6:30 pm.

February is Black History Month and over the course of the month, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum will be sharing objects, photos, and oral histories on their digital platforms that recognize the importance of Black men and women in Island history. They are also planning some exhibitions in 2021 that further highlight Black people’s contributions throughout Vineyard history. There are many virtual events happening during the month of February including:

“Let’s Do Better: A Racial Equity Conversation Series” hosted by MVY Radio featuring a panel of speakers on Mondays at 5 pm on Zoom.

“Finding Our Roots in African American History: A Conversation with Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham” presented by ASALH on Saturday, Feb.20, at 1 pm on the ASALH YouTube channel.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival will be sharing short films for kids in honor of Black History Month each day aimed at different age levels, go to tmvff.org for information and links, and read the cover story of this edition’s Calendar section.

Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday, while no longer playing for the Patriots, he still seems like “our guy” worth noting that no one has ever done what he just did (and he’s in his 40s). Congratulations to Tom and to Tampa Bay. Check out the glorious new website of Kate Taylor designed by her brilliant daughter Liz Witham. Go to katetaylor.com, where you can listen to Kate’s music and get updates on her upcoming album. Happy birthday to Bert Fischer who celebrates on Saturday, and to Rachel McDonald who was born on the day of love, and to Meg Higgins who celebrates on Feb. 16.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.