Get your creative juices flowing with a five-day poetry workshop led by Shira Erlichman. Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, work with peers to sharpen your poetic voice and find inspiration. The workshop will be guided by work from Aracelis Girmay, Angel Nafis, Sharon Olds, and Kaveh Akbar, among others. Poets are promised entrance into worlds of epiphanic confrontation. Head over to featherstoneart.org/literaryarts.html to register.