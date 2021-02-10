Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 1 – 5, 2021

Chilmark

Feb. 1, Douglas Bardwell and Robert Dunkley sold 98 Kings Highway to Rebecca Tiernan and Nicholas Brent Wilbur for $495,000.

Edgartown

Feb. 1, Michael H. Shannahan and Devin W. Shannahan sold 10 Peases Point Way North to Sean MacDonald for $1,420,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 1, JEDS Properties MV LLC sold Unit 2B, 47 Circuit Ave. to Derek Hull and Antoniya Hull for $350,000.

Feb. 1, Robert E. Diclerico sold 14 Wood Duck Way to Anne Manning for $1,220,000.

Feb. 3, Charles P. Davis and Sara Johnson Davis sold 9 Manchester Ave. to Cathleen Jasper for $875,000.

Feb. 3, Sara Martell Birt, trustee of Peter M. Martell Revocable Trust, sold 23 James Place to Jacqueline R. Windsor and Glenn L. Windsor for $835,000.

Feb. 5, Frederick Jackson Jr. and Yvonne R. Jackson sold 25 Simpson Ave. to Richard Nolan Townsend, Emily Blaine Townsend, and Camille Yvonne Granville for $500,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 1, Source Real Estate LLC sold 43 Edgartown Road to Robert Rosenblatt and Jamie Rosenblatt for $775,000.

Feb. 1, Kelly Ann Leonard sold Unit A3, 5 Village Court to Deborah Williams and Dana Williams for $410,000.

Feb. 5, Oliver J. Holden and Elizabeth W. Holden sold 71 Davis St. to Eastside Ocean LLC for $825,000.

West Tisbury

Feb. 2, 30 Beach Pebble Road LLC sold 30 Beach Pebble Road to 30 BPR LLC for $9,000,000.