MVRHS sports highlights

Boys basketball

The Vineyarder boys basketball team took to the road last week for a pair of Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division games, and earned a split.

On Feb. 4, MV raced out to a 25-4 lead in the first quarter, and rolled past Barnstable, 62-35. The Vineyarders led by 38 at the end of three periods, and Coach Mike Joyce went to his bench. Fourteen players saw action in all.

Rammon Dos Santos scored 15 points, Mike Trusty had 14, and Aiden Rogers added eight to pace the Purple. Marvin Domino had 15 points to lead Barnstable.

Referring to his team’s hot start, Coach Joyce said, “We played probably our best quarter of basketball of the year. The offense was executing, finding the open guy, taking the open shot, and eventually we just didn’t give them room to breathe. Guys were really playing hard and defending hard.”

Things were a whole lot different the following afternoon in Sandwich, where the Vineyarders and Blue Knights needed overtime to settle the issue.

In a game that was close throughout, Sandwich’s Chris Cronin was the difference down the stretch. He scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading the Blue Knights to a 60-56 win.

Aiden Rogers had the hot hand for the Vineyarders (4-3 overall and league) with five treys and 21 points overall. Mike Trusty added 11 points, and Nico Depaula chipped in eight.

“It was a good game, both teams playing hard, scrambling. We just had way too many unforced errors, turnovers with the ball, to win a close game,” Coach Joyce said. “We had a chance, though. The kids played hard and defended hard.”

After road stops at Nauset on Wednesday and Barnstable on Friday, the Vineyarders host Nantucket on Monday. The JV game tips off at 12:15 pm, and the varsity game gets underway at 2:15.

Girls hockey

After road games at Nauset (Cape Cod Furies) on Wednesday and Barnstable on Saturday, the Vineyard girls skate against the Nantucket Whalers at the MV Ice Arena, Monday afternoon at 1:15 pm.