Academic honors

Dean’s list
Amanda Bernard of Vineyard Haven, at Stonehill College.
Aidan Nunes of Edgartown, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Evan Sauter of Vineyard Haven, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Dean’s list
Amanda Bernard of Vineyard Haven, at Stonehill College.
Aidan Nunes of Edgartown, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Evan Sauter of Vineyard Haven, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.