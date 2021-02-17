Academic honors

Dean’s list

Amanda Bernard of Vineyard Haven, at Stonehill College.

Aidan Nunes of Edgartown, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Evan Sauter of Vineyard Haven, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

 

