Aquinnah: M.V. Book Festival

We are actually having a bit of a winter wonderland season this month. Although I wish I were closer to a ski mountain, I am enjoying the snow immensely. Kids are sledding on all available hills; dirt roads are icy and treacherous, and the birds seem alarmingly vivid against the snow. It’s such a nice sparkly change from the gray-and-brown landscape that we are faced with through most of the winter. I’m sure by the time this column is released it will have rained and we will be back to our normal drab, but right now it’s so beautiful and alive.

The Aquinnah Public Library has a lot of programming happening this month. The Virtual Book Group will meet Thursday, Feb. 18, at 3 pm to discuss Kathie Olsen’s book, “Take Me to Mercy: How the Carrie Nation Changed My Life.” If the author’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she lives in Aquinnah and one of her claims to fame is being the mother of Noli Hoye-Taylor, email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. There are many ways to get creative at the library, this Saturday at 2 pm, Jennifer Burkin will lead an acrylic painting workshop via Zoom. Beginner knitting classes are back, the next one will be held Tuesday, February 23 at 5 pm, materials and instructions are provided by the library. Janette Vanderhoop will be teaching yoga on Saturdays at 10 am through March beginning on Saturday, Feb. 27. For all the above workshops/classes, email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org if you would like to join.

The Aquinnah Cultural Center has the book “Braiding Sweetgrass” by author Robin Wall Kimmerer for sale. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” originally published in 2013, has gained new relevancy with the climate crisis. Kimmerer, a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and botanist, discusses the ways in which plants and animals communicate their implicit knowledge to us and how that knowledge is entwined with our survival. The book has been on many bestseller lists and was named a Best Essay Collection of the Decade by Literary Hub. The ACC is offering the book at the same price as Amazon at $16 plus shipping, or if you live on-Island email for pickup at aquinnahcc@gmail.com. Go to Aquinnah.org and click on shop. Buy local and support an important nonprofit in Aquinnah.

The Yard is putting out some interactive performances for kids over the winter. This Saturday, Feb. 20, at 3 pm, they will present “ScreenPLAY! What We Found in the Forest” with the Gottabees. To reserve your spot, email info@dancetheyard.org, or go to dancetheyard.org.

On Feb. 25, from 7 to 8 pm, the M.V. Book Festival will host their first ever winter event. Michael J. Fox will discuss his new book “No Time Like the Future.” People in town may know Michael as a summer resident, but aside from residing in Aquinnah periodically, did you know that he is also an actor and a writer? No, really, he is, go ahead, google it. He will be interviewed by Harlan Coben, the #1 New York Times bestselling author. Go to mvbookfestival.com for more information and to reserve your spot.

A very happy, belated birthday to Adriana Ignacio who turned 70 on Jan. 27. Happy birthday to Chelsea Kelley. who celebrates on Monday, Feb. 22. She may live in Chicago now, but she’s Aquinnah forever.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Molly Purves, mlpurves@yahoo.com.