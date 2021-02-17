Michael J. Fox will talk about new memoir

1 of 4

Actor, activist, author, and Aquinnah resident Michael J. Fox is headlining the Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival’s first winter event on Feb. 25 to talk about his new memoir “No Time Like The Future.”

The talk will include Fox discussing his new memoir with his friend and bestselling author Harlan Coben, a novelist and creator of the Netflix original show “The Stranger.”

Fox’s memoir is a candid, poignant, humorous look at growing older, living with illness, and the importance of family and friends. Fox is known for his awardwinning roles in the TV shows “Family Ties” and “Spin City.” In film, Fox portrayed Marty McFly in the sci-fi comedy “Back to the Future” and its sequels.

While well known for his work in front of the camera, Fox is also a dedicated patient advocate. In 2000, Fox established the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to advance research and scientific progress toward a cure for the disease. The organization is the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s drug development.

The talk will take place on the Crowdcast platform on Feb. 25 at 7 pm. The event will be free, but participants must register by visiting mvbookfestival.com for more details.

The Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival is scheduled for August 7 and 8, 2021 and may feature both live and virtual events.

Signed copies of “No Time Like the Future” are available at Bunch of Grapes Bookstore in Vineyard Haven.