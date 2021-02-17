MVB Charitable Foundation seeks nominations for a $2,500 grant

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation invites the community to submit nominations for a nonprofit organization that made a significant impact on the Island in 2020. According to a press release from the bank, in its second annual Community Impact Grant, one organization serving Martha’s Vineyard will receive a $2,500 grant to continue its work.

Categories for nonprofits eligible for the grants include health and human need, economic development, affordable housing, education, elderly services, community services, special capital expenditures, and culture, art, and historic heritage.

Members of the community may nominate the nonprofits from Feb. 22 through March 31 by submitting a 500-word essay explaining the impact the organization has had on the local community in 2020; the essay may be accompanied by a video. Nominated nonprofits must be a 501(c)(3), and follow the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation’s giving guidelines.

There will be a community voting period from April 15 through May 15. The $2,500 grant recipient will be announced in June.

For more information on Community Impact Grants, visit mvbank.com/thanks.