Real Estate Transactions: Feb. 8 – 12, 2021

Chilmark

Feb. 12, Mary Bannon sold 15 Menemsha Inn Road to Noel L. Gerson and Peter G. Reinecke for $815,000.

Edgartown

Feb. 10, 32 West Street LLC sold 32 West St. to Dunsmuir LLC for $2,000,000.

Feb. 10, Timothy Rush, Mark Hess, Christine White, Maria Ventura, and Margaret Serpa, trustees of the Edgartown Affordable Housing Trust Fund, sold 28 Jason Drive to Kathryn A. Kennedy for $470,000.

Feb. 11, Otter Cove LLC sold 9 Gerts Way to Eileen J. Buckham and James W. Buckham, trustees of Eileen J. Buckham Living Trust, for $2,450,000.

Gosnold

Feb. 11, John A. Mellen and Carol A. Mellen sold 1304 and 52 Cemetery Road to Lisa A. Lambert and Sean Uiterwyk for $883,000.

Oak Bluffs

Feb. 12, Candace A. Nichols sold 165 Circuit Ave. to Veta Richardson for $400,000.

Tisbury

Feb. 8, Noah Maffitt and Lauren Taylor sold 70 Kettle Hole Lane to John Deignan and Antonia Deignan for $1,450,000.

Feb. 8, Katherine E. Wilson sold an undivided 50 percent interest in 55 Oklahoma Ave. to Alison R. Wilson for $113,156.

Feb. 8, Boston Culinary Group Inc., f/k/a Boston Concessions Group Inc., sold 86 Colonial Drive to Kenneth Malcolm Woodland Jr. and Julie Woodland for $550,000.

Feb. 12, Julieann A. McEvoy and John D. McEvoy sold 88 Hatch Road to Thomas J. Rapone, trustee of Brandy Britt Realty Trust, for $11,450,000.

Feb. 12, J. Davies Millett, II, sold 1140 State Road to Troy A. Maciel for $1,095,000.