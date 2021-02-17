VTA offers free rides during school break

With February break around the corner, many students and their families are having a staycation on the Island. In order to facilitate community outreach, the VTA is offering free rides for school-age children and their families to many destinations across the Vineyard. From Feb. 22 to 26, students can hop on the bus on any route, inform the driver of their intended location, and enjoy many activities and destinations the community has to offer — Felix Neck, the M.V. Museum, Polly Hill Arboretum, the ‘Y,’ Community Services, and many others.

“This year, more than any other during my time at VTA, we felt it was important to reach out and go the extra mile for the community,” Angela Gompert, Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority administrator, said in a press release.

For more information, visit vineyardtransit.com.