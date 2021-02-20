Ferry Martha’s Vineyard mariner positive for COVID

A crew member from the Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“The employee last worked on the M/V Martha’s Vineyard on the watch that began with the noon trip leaving Woods Hole on Friday, February 12, 2021, and ending with the trip arriving in Woods Hole at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021,” according to a press release. “The employee subsequently felt ill and received a test for COVID-19; after receiving the positive test result on Saturday, February 20, 2021, the employee immediately notified the Authority.”

For reasons of medical privacy, the SSA isn’t releasing the name of the mariner. Mariners aboard the Martha’s Vineyard who may have been in close contact with their infected colleague have been notified, the release stated.

“No operational changes or interruptions are anticipated as a result of this incident,” according to the release.

The SSA routinely sanitizes its vessels, the release stated.

“Employees have been instructed that, under no circumstances should they come to work while they are sick, both for their safety as well as for the safety of the crew and traveling public,” the release stated. “Employees also have been instructed to wear cloth face coverings, to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Vessel employees are also screened by a medical professional prior to each watch.”