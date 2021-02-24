African American Heritage Trail sites added to TrailsMV

Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation has added 14 of 31 sites from the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard to the TrailsMV app in recognition of the African American experience on Martha’s Vineyard, according to a press release.

The African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard is a nonprofit community history organization dedicated to restoring, researching, and celebrating the history of African American people on-Island.

TrailsMV is a free application created by Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation that intends to build a community among those who love the Vineyard’s trails. People can log into the app to see some of the best walking trails, and learn a little about their history, geographical layout, and ecology. Users can also communicate with each other and with trail stewards, and share photographs and trail information, according to the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation website.

Several of the 14 sites that have been added are in close proximity to walking trails on public conservation lands. Some sites from the African American Heritage Trail include Captain William A. Martin’s grave on Chappaquiddick, Shearer Cottage in Oak Bluffs, and the land of Rebecca Amos near Great Rock Bight Preserve in Chilmark.

“We’re pleased to be able to feature this important project,” Adam Moore, Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation executive director, said in the release. “The African American Heritage Trail members have worked for years to research contributions made by people of African descent to the history of the Island, and we’re honored to share them with TrailsMV users.”

The African American Heritage Trail sites are spread across the Island, and are not intended as a walking route. The group offers guided driving tours of the entire trail and its 31 sites.