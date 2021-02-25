Gay Head employee tests positive on Nantucket route

A Steamship Authority employee assigned to the MV Gay Head tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after feeling ill, according to a press release.

The employee last worked on the MV Gay Head on its round trip that left Hyannis for Nantucket at 5:45 am and returned at 10:45 am.

The SSA is taking additional preventive steps to ensure public and employee safety, according to the release. The SSA did not disclose the employee’s name or position, but did say due to the employee’s typical work duties they were “unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with the public during their work hours.”

Other vessel employees in close contact have been notified and the SSA is using hospital-grade disinfectants on all its vessels, part of its daily precautionary measures.

“Employees have been instructed that, under no circumstances, should they come to work while they are sick, both for their safety as well as for the safety of the crew and traveling public. Employees also have been instructed to wear cloth face coverings, to wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer. Vessel employees are also screened by a medical professional prior to each watch,” the release reads.