Keeping the arts alive

The Martha's Vineyard Times
To the Editor:

I would like to congratulate Chris Baer and Tiffiney Shoquist for the remarkable art department they have managed to keep alive during this pandemic. The work featured in the M.V.Times is a testament to their passion and their ability to inspire their students no matter what the circumstances.

As to the students, I am invariably impressed by the depth of talent in our high school — every year there is a new, wildly eclectic group of artists in all media ready to surprise us.

Lastly, I would like to commend the M.V. Times (and the M.V. Bank) for dedicating a whole section of the paper to the high school art class. In times of stress what helps carry us through are the arts … whether visual, theatrical, musical or cinematic, and the paper covers them all. 

Thank you to our Island artists for bringing light during these dark times.

Monina von Opel
Chilmark

