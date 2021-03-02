Gearing up for the 2021 Virtual Island Summit

The 2021 Virtual Island Summit will be hosted by Pathways and Vineyard FutureWorks on Thursday, March 4, from 7 to 9 pm, and will feature conversation with Phil Wallis and Christine Todd, according to a press release.

FutureWorks will also introduce The Discover Process — a strategy focused on collaboration and critical thinking adopted by the Vineyard Discover Team in 2020, when Martha’s Vineyard joined 500 other island communities across the globe at the Island Innovation Summit.

This summit will focus on envisioning a “Preferred Future for Martha’s Vineyard: One Island – Stronger Together,” and will stem from ongoing conversation forums held by Pathways and FutureWorks.

Todd and Wallis will also introduce the Vineyard Discovery Team for 2021, which serves as a working group that compiles data for the presentation at the next international summit in September.

The Third Annual Virtual Island Summit founded by James Ellsmoor, an award-winning serial entrepreneur with a passion for sustainability and renewable energy.

The Zoom meeting is open and free to all: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84302099769